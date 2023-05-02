Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,784 in the last 365 days.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda's Labor Day message

PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release
May 1, 2023

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE LOREN LEGARDA'S
LABOR DAY MESSAGE

My heart swells with gratitude and admiration for the hardworking men and women who tirelessly contribute to the progress of our beloved country. On this special day, we honor the labor force of the Philippines, the backbone of our economy, whose dedication and unwavering spirit empower our nation to rise above challenges.

May this Labor Day be a reminder of our shared responsibility to build a just and equitable society where all workers can thrive and prosper. As your senator, I am committed to championing the rights and welfare of our workers, ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to social protection. Together, let us strive for an environment where every laborer is valued, respected, and given the opportunity to succeed.

Happy Labor Day, at Mabuhay ang mga manggagawang Pilipino!

You just read:

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda's Labor Day message

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more