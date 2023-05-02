Urinalysis Market to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2032 with 4.5% CAGR, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disorders

Reports And Data

The global urinalysis market size was $ 3.5 billion in 2022 & is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2032 & register a revenue CAGR of 4.5%

The urinalysis market is predicted to experience a steady revenue growth during the forecast period, with an expected CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032, as stated in a recent report. The increasing prevalence of kidney disorders and urinary tract infections, the rising geriatric population, and the constantly evolving technical developments by market players in the field of urinalysis are driving the market growth. The demand for urinalysis products is also expected to rise due to easy availability and a wide variety of urinalysis products such as dipsticks, reagents, and urine chemistry analyzers. The growing use of Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) is also contributing to market revenue growth as it enables instantaneous results, quick decision-making by healthcare professionals, and shortens the time needed for diagnosis and treatment. Technological advancements such as fully automated, integrated urine analyzers and smartphone-based urinalysis devices are further boosting the demand for urinalysis products. However, the market expansion may be impeded by issues such as high product costs, a shortage of qualified medical personnel to conduct urine tests, and the availability of alternative diagnostic techniques like imaging methods and blood tests.

Segments Covered in the Report



The global urinalysis market is estimated to reach a value of USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, with a revenue forecast of USD 5.6 billion in 2032. The market is segmented based on product type, test type, application, and region. The market's base year for estimation is 2022, and historical data is available for 2020-2021, with the forecast period being 2022-2032. The report provides quantitative units for revenue in USD billion, and a CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The report covers various aspects of the urinalysis market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented based on product type outlook into consumables and instruments. Based on the test type outlook, the market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and microscopic urinalysis. The application outlook includes disease diagnosis, pregnancy testing, and others.

The regional outlook covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The demand for urinalysis products is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of renal conditions and urinary tract infections. The increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and kidney ailments globally are also driving market growth. The market revenue is expected to expand due to easy availability of a wide variety of urinalysis products, including dipsticks, reagents, and urine chemistry analyzers, and use of these products in diagnostic labs and hospitals.

The report also highlights that the increasing use of Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) is expected to drive market revenue growth. POCT provides instantaneous results, enabling quick decision-making by healthcare professionals and shortening the time needed for diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the development of fully automated, integrated urine analyzers that can run numerous tests at once is expected to boost the adoption of urinalysis products. The introduction of smartphone-based urinalysis devices that offer real-time analysis and remote monitoring is also anticipated to increase the demand for urinalysis products.

However, the market expansion is expected to be hampered by the high cost of urinalysis products and the scarcity of qualified medical personnel to conduct urine tests. Additionally, alternative diagnostic techniques such as imaging methods and blood tests may restrain the growth of the urinalysis market. Nevertheless, the implementation of government-funded programs for the diagnosis and screening of chronic diseases such as kidney and urinary tract infections is anticipated to enhance the use of urinalysis products.

Strategic development:

Several leading companies in the global urinalysis market have recently launched new products aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of urine testing. In 2021, Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for its new handheld device, the Abbott i-STAT Alinity, which allows healthcare professionals to perform point-of-care urine testing with rapid and accurate results. This reduces the need for lab testing and allows for quicker diagnosis and treatment.

Roche Diagnostics also launched a new urine analyzer in 2020 called the cobas u 601, which uses advanced technology to provide reliable and accurate results for urine testing. The analyzer is designed to be user-friendly with automated processes that minimize the risk of errors and reduce the time required for analysis.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Siemens Healthineers launched the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test in 2021, which uses urine samples for the rapid detection of COVID-19 infection. The test provides results in just 15 minutes, making it a valuable tool for the early detection of COVID-19 in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

Beckman Coulter, a leading provider of diagnostic systems, announced its acquisition of Cepheid's clinical microbiology business in 2021. This acquisition is expected to expand Beckman Coulter's product offerings in the microbiology market and strengthen its position in the global urinalysis market.

Sysmex Corporation also introduced a new product in 2021, the UN-Series Automated Urine Sediment Analyzer, which uses digital imaging technology to provide fast and accurate results for urine sediment analysis. The analyzer is designed to be easy to use with automated processes that minimize the risk of errors and reduce the time required for analysis.

Competitive Landscape:

The global urinalysis market is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, mainly due to factors such as the high incidence of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increased acceptance of point-of-care testing tools. The market is characterized by a significant degree of fragmentation, with a few big and medium-sized players accounting for the lion's share of market revenue. Key market participants are executing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and the development of more efficient products, to enhance their market position.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global urinalysis market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Arkray Inc., 77 Elektronika Kft., Mindray Medical International Limited, and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

These leading companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios and developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. For instance, Abbott Laboratories launched its handheld device, the Abbott i-STAT Alinity, in 2021, while Roche Diagnostics introduced its cobas u 601 urine analyzer in 2020. Similarly, Siemens Healthineers launched its CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test in 2021 for the rapid detection of COVID-19 in urine samples. The acquisition of Cepheid's clinical microbiology business by Beckman Coulter is another notable development aimed at increasing its market share in the global urinalysis market.

