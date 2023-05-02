Flow Chemistry Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 5.55 Billion with Growing CAGR of 12% by 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The global flow chemistry market size was USD 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.55 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The growth of the Flow Chemistry market is driven by various factors such as the need for sustainable production processes, the increasing use of flow chemistry by the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, and the surging demand for microreactor technology.

Compared to conventional batch processes, flow chemistry offers several benefits such as increased efficiency, enhanced safety, and reduced waste. As a result, the pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, and Food & Beverage (F&B) industries are increasingly using flow chemistry in their operations. Moreover, the market is being propelled by regulations to reduce environmental pollution and a focus on sustainable manufacturing methods.

The pharmaceutical industry is the major end-user of flow chemistry due to the requirement for cost-effective and efficient manufacturing methods, as well as the increasing demand for drug discovery and development. In addition, the chemical sector is also a significant consumer of flow chemistry due to the growing demand for small-scale production of high-value chemicals, greater process efficiency, and reduced waste generation.

Flow Chemistry Market: Segmentation

The forecasted CAGR suggests that the market will grow rapidly due to several factors such as the need for sustainable production processes, increased adoption of flow chemistry by the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, and a rising demand for microreactor technology.

Flow chemistry provides several advantages compared to conventional batch processes, including improved efficiency, higher safety, and reduced waste. As a result, industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, and food and beverage (F&B) are increasingly using flow chemistry. Furthermore, environmental regulations aimed at reducing pollution and a focus on sustainable manufacturing practices are expected to drive market revenue growth.

The pharmaceutical industry is the primary end-user of flow chemistry due to the need for cost-effective and efficient manufacturing methods, as well as the rising demand for drug discovery and development. The chemical sector also requires flow chemistry due to increasing demand for small-scale manufacturing of high-value chemicals, greater process efficiency, and decreased waste generation.

The report covers the revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends in the flow chemistry market. The market is segmented based on reactor type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The base year for estimation is 2022, and historical data covers the years 2020-2021. The forecast period extends from 2022 to 2032, with the quantitative unit being revenue in USD Billion.

Flow Chemistry Market: Strategic Development

The Asia Flow Chemistry System, a new flow chemistry system designed for chemical synthesis, was launched by Syrris Ltd. in 2021. The system is capable of conducting various chemical reactions such as gas-liquid, liquid-liquid, and solid-liquid reactions, and is equipped with automation and remote control features for easy operation and improved efficiency.

Biotage AB acquired PhyNexus, Inc. in 2020, a California-based manufacturer of microscale purification systems for the life sciences research and drug discovery sectors. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Biotage's product portfolio in the life sciences research and drug discovery markets.

CHELSEA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, in 2020, acquired J+S Ltd., a UK-based developer of sensors and instrumentation for marine, environmental, and security markets. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing CHELSEA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP's capabilities in the marine and environmental monitoring industries.

ThalesNano, a Budapest-based company that produces flow chemistry instruments, announced in 2020 the launch of the H-Cube Midi+ and H-Cube Pro+, new lines of flow chemistry systems for hydrogenation. These systems can be applied to a broad range of sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals.

Flow Chemistry Market: Competitive Landscape

The global flow chemistry market report includes some of the major companies in the industry. These companies are known for their innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and industry expertise. Among the companies listed in the report are Syrris Ltd., Vapourtec Ltd., CHELSEA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, ThalesNano, Uniqsis Ltd., Biotage AB, ViaLactia Biosciences, Corning Incorporated, Chemtrix B.V., FLOWID B.V., and ABB Group.

