Fermentation Chemicals Market is Expected to Clock a Notable CAGR 6% and Reach USD 168.95 Billion by 2032

The global fermentation chemicals market size was USD 100 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 168.95 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global fermentation chemicals market has been growing rapidly, with a market size of USD 100 Billion in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 168.95 Billion in 2032. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing use of fermentation chemicals in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and chemicals, is a significant factor driving the revenue growth of the market. The production of pharmaceutical medicines such as antibiotics, vitamins, and vaccines is done using fermentation chemicals. The increasing demand for these products in the healthcare sector is also driving the growth of the market.

The demand for fermentation chemicals in the food and beverage industry is increasing, as there is a rising demand for fermented food and beverages. Fermentation chemicals are used to enhance the nutritional content, flavor, and aroma of food and beverage items. Several industries are encouraging the use of environmentally friendly fermentation chemicals due to the growing concern over the environmental damage caused by synthetic chemicals. Moreover, the production of biodegradable polymers, biofuels, and other green chemicals using fermentation chemicals is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Recent advancements in fermentation technology have led to the development of new and improved fermentation chemicals that are more effective, economical, and environmentally friendly. The use of cutting-edge fermentation methods, such as continuous fermentation and fermentation with immobilized cells, has also improved the yield and quality of fermentation products, which is driving the revenue growth of the market.

Fermentation Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Fermentation Chemicals Market: Strategic Development

BASF SE made two acquisitions in 2020, Isobionics and Advanced Biochemical Thailand (ABT), which specialize in biotechnology-based aroma ingredients and sugar-based fermentation, respectively. The acquisition, valued at approximately €1.3 billion, aimed to broaden BASF's product range in the market.

In 2019, DowDuPont announced its decision to create a new company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., to spin off its specialty products division, which includes the fermentation business. This strategic move aimed to concentrate on the company's core businesses and bolster its market position.

DSM, in 2019, revealed that it was purchasing the flavor and fragrance business of Amyris Inc., a U.S. firm, for $150 million. The acquisition aimed to extend DSM's presence in the global fermentation chemicals market and enhance its product portfolio.

Fermentation Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The global fermentation chemicals market report includes some of the major players in the industry. BASF SE is a multinational chemical company headquartered in Germany that offers a wide range of fermentation chemicals. The company has recently acquired two companies specialized in biotechnology-based aroma ingredients and sugar-based fermentation, Isobionics and Advanced Biochemical Thailand (ABT).

DowDuPont, a chemical company based in the United States, has spun off its specialty products division, which includes the fermentation business, into a new company called DuPont de Nemours, Inc. This move was aimed at strengthening the company's market position.

DSM, a Dutch multinational company, offers a range of fermentation-based products in the global market. The company has recently acquired the flavor and fragrance business of the US-based company, Amyris Inc., for $150 million.

AB Enzymes is a German biotech company that offers enzymes for a range of industries, including food and beverage, animal nutrition, and textile industries. The company provides a range of fermentation enzymes, such as amylases, proteases, and lipases.

Lallemand Inc., a Canadian company, offers yeast and bacteria for a variety of applications, including food and beverage, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. The company provides fermentation products for beer, wine, and spirits industries.

ABITEC Corporation, a US-based company, offers a range of specialty lipid products for a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, personal care, and nutrition. The company provides fermentation products for various applications, such as surfactants, emulsifiers, and solubilizers.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., a Japanese food and biotech company, offers a range of fermentation-based products, such as amino acids, nucleotides, and enzymes. The company provides fermentation products for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

Kerry Inc., an Irish food company, offers a range of fermentation-based products, such as dairy cultures, enzymes, and probiotics. The company provides fermentation products for food and beverage industries.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a Danish bioscience company, offers a range of fermentation-based products, such as dairy cultures, probiotics, and enzymes. The company provides fermentation products for food, animal health, and human health industries.

Evonik Industries AG, a German specialty chemicals company, offers a range of fermentation-based products, such as amino acids, enzymes, and organic acids. The company provides fermentation products for food and beverage, animal nutrition, and healthcare industries.

Novozymes A/S, a Danish biotech company, offers a range of enzymes for a variety of industries, including food and beverage, animal nutrition, and bioenergy. The company provides fermentation products for various applications, such as enzymes for bakery, brewing, and biofuels.

