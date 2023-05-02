Drug Eluting Stent Market to Reach USD 12.18 Billion by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 6% During Forecast Period

Reports And Data

The global drug eluting stent market size was USD 7.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.18 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report, the drug eluting stent market size was valued at USD 7.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6%. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, as well as the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The sedentary lifestyle and aging population have further contributed to the development of cardiovascular diseases. The market growth is also attributed to the advancements in the technology of drug eluting stents, such as biodegradable stents.

However, high treatment costs and the strict regulatory approval process are hindering market growth. The long and costly approval process, including the need for comprehensive clinical data, is a significant obstacle for drug eluting stent commercialization. Nevertheless, the emergence of bioresorbable stents is a recent trend in the market. Bioresorbable stents disintegrate over time, reducing the risk of in-stent restenosis and improving patient outcomes. Another trend in the drug eluting stent market is the increasing use of drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) as an alternative to drug eluting stents. DEBs administer medication to the lesion site without requiring a permanent implant, reducing the risk of long-term complications associated with stent insertion.

Segments Covered in the Report

The drug eluting stent market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to a report that offers both historical data and revenue growth forecasts at the global, regional, and country level. The report also provides an analysis of market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2032.

To provide an in-depth analysis of the market, the report segments the global drug eluting stent market based on product type, application, and region. The product type outlook is segmented into polymer-based, biodegradable, and others. The application outlook is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. The regional outlook is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the report, the drug eluting stent market size value is expected to reach USD 7.21 Billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032. The revenue forecast for 2032 is estimated to reach USD 12.18 Billion. The base year for estimation is 2022, with historical data covering the years 2020-2021 and a forecast period covering the years 2022-2032.

The report offers coverage of the revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends for the drug eluting stent market. The analysis provides valuable insights into market trends, such as the increasing demand for biodegradable drug eluting stents and the rising incidence of coronary artery disease.

Overall, the drug eluting stent market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with the increasing demand for these stents being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing elderly population. The report provides valuable insights into market trends and is a valuable resource for companies operating in the drug eluting stent market.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for its XIENCE Skypoint Everolimus-Eluting Coronary Stent System. This stent is intended to treat patients with coronary artery disease and is expected to offer superior clinical outcomes compared to existing products available in the market.

Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Preventice Solutions, a provider of remote monitoring and digital health solutions, for $1.2 billion in 2021. This acquisition is anticipated to enhance Boston Scientific's digital health offerings and give it a competitive advantage in the DES market.

Medtronic announced in 2020 that its Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent (DES) system received FDA approval for the treatment of coronary artery disease. The DES system is engineered to improve clinical outcomes and decrease the need for repeat procedures.

Cordis Corporation declared in 2020 that the FDA approved its RUBY-FR trial, which is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the FIREHAWK® Rapamycin Target Eluting Coronary Stent System in the treatment of coronary artery disease. The trial is expected to provide clinical data to support the use of the stent in treating the disease.

In 2019, Terumo Corporation launched its Ultimaster™ Tansei™ drug-eluting stent system in Europe. The system is designed to provide physicians with improved clinical outcomes and ease of use.

Competitive Landscape:

The global drug eluting stent market is highly competitive and rapidly growing, with only a few large players dominating a significant share of the market revenue. To strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings, major players in the market are engaged in various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Cordis Corporation (a Johnson & Johnson company), Terumo Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and St. Jude Medical, Inc. are among the major companies included in the global drug eluting stent market. These companies have a strong presence in the market and are constantly engaged in the development and introduction of new products to meet the evolving demands of patients.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing elderly population, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are driving the growth of the drug eluting stent market. As a result, major players in the market are also investing heavily in research and development activities to develop innovative products that meet the evolving needs of patients.

Overall, the global drug eluting stent market is highly competitive, and major players are engaging in various strategies to gain a competitive edge. With the growing demand for these stents, the market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, creating new opportunities for both existing and new players in the market.

