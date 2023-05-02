Grace Graber to interview members of The Protest, Disciple, Kutless, and more for Mental Health Month takeover
We want people to know that they are not alone, they are loved and there is hope — no matter what they are going through.”NASHVILLE, TENN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Christian pop punk artist Grace Graber will be taking over the Faith Artist Agency social media pages to interview other artists on the roster. Members of Kutless, Disciple, The Protest, Manafest, Ashes Remain, The Whosoevers’ Ryan Ries, Holly Starr and more will be featured. The month kicks off at 7:00 PM Central with Josh Bramlett from The Protest, streaming on Faith Artist Agency’s Instagram @faithartistagency.
— Brandy Wahlman, Faith Artist Agency owner
Artists will be sharing about their personal experiences with mental health, and how their faith has been interwoven throughout their ongoing healing process.
“Faith Artist Agency was created to be more than just a booking agency. That is why we have always chosen to work with like-minded individuals who share our mission to tear down walls, meet people where they are, and share that they are loved,” agency founder and owner Brandy Wahlman shares.
She continues, “With that in mind, we are coming together as an agency to help spread mental health awareness throughout May. It is something that many people deal with, yet the church often overlooks it. I am grateful to all of our artists for participating, for their willingness to be open and share their stories. We want people to know that they are not alone, they are loved and there is hope — no matter what they are going through.”
Grace Graber will be leading the month, as a longtime outspoken advocate for mental health. Through her music and her social media, Grace has hosted difficult conversations about struggle and growth. Most recently, she released the authentic and hope-saturated Conversations EP.
Dates for future live interviews will be announced throughout the month, along with additional encouraging mental health-focused content and resources from Grace and the agency’s artists. You can also follow along on Facebook.
You can see Faith Artist Agency’s full roster at faabooking.com/artists, and inquire about bookings by emailing info@faabooking.com or calling 833-293-8814.
