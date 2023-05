Onion Salt Market Size To Hit $188.3 Million By 2031 | B&G Food, Inc., Badia Spices, Inc., G-Fresh

Rise in income levels and urbanization is the key driver for the onion salt market.

Onion salt market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to its rise in use in fast food service restaurant and food processing industry.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Onion Salt Market was estimated at $105.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $188.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The global onion salt market is analyzed across form, end user, sales channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The onion salt industry is segmented on the basis of form, end user, sales channel and region. By form, the onion salt market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By end user, the market is divided into residential, food service and food processing. By sales channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business and business-to-consumer. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

The key players analyzed in the report are ๐€๐”๐Œ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก, ๐&๐† ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐š๐๐ข๐š ๐’๐ฉ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐†-๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก, ๐‡๐จ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‹๐ญ๐, ๐‹๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฒ'๐ฌ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐Œ๐œ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ค & ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐š๐ฒ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐› ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐‘๐ž๐๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž, ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐› & ๐’๐ฉ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐จ., ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Š๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ., ๐“๐ซ๐š๐๐ž๐ซ ๐‰๐จ๐žโ€™๐ฌ, ๐”๐ซ๐›๐š๐ง ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐จ๐จ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐.

Online retail platform is the major driver of the onion salt market. Presently, most of onion salt products manufacturing companies have their own web-based retail stores where users have access to information about product launches, product features, demo, price, and other required information about products. There is an increase in the number of consumers shopping online, owing to the availability of different product options and price comparison on online shopping sites.

Moreover, convenience food refers to products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much effort. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle. For instance, availability of various onion salt flavor in the market to make sandwiches, burger, pizza and other at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the onion salt market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food in online and offline platform helps in increasing the consumer base for the onion salt market.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

-> Based on flavors, the onion salt market is categorized into lime, garlic, bacon and sea salt. Lime segment constitute a major Onion Salt Market Share; however, the bacon segment is projected to experience growth at the highest CAGR during the onion salt market forecast period. Lime flavored jalapeno is highly utilized into processed food majorly in the chips. Also, lime onion salt is also sprinkled over homemade tortilla chips in order to give food the refreshing lime flavor with a touch of spiciness Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors the Onion Salt Market Demand for lime flavored is driving the Onion Salt Market Growth.

-> Based on end user, the market is divided into residential, food service and food processing. The foodservice segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

-> On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The business-to-business segment held the major share in the market and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the business-to-business onion salt sales is the rising outdoor dining Onion Salt Market Trends among the consumers.

By sales channel, the business to business segment held nearly 90% of the global onion salt market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The business to consumer segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

