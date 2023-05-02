Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in McClain and Pottawatomie Counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA and the State of Oklahoma will open two joint Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in McClain and Pottawatomie counties on Tuesday, May 2 to help survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20.

Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

The DRC in Pottawatomie County will open at 8 a.m.

130 N Louisa Ave.

Shawnee, OK 74801

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

The DRC in McClain County will open at 8:30 a.m.

McClain County

Cole Community Center

26887 Main Street

Blanchard, OK 73010

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week.

When visiting a DRC, Oklahoma residents can get additional help with the following:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application and get information on how to appeal your status if needed.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Get answers to questions or update information in your FEMA application.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance loan programs.

No appointments are necessary.

FEMA also has teams canvassing in the most heavily impacted areas as determined by local officials.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.