FEMA Crews Are in Broward County Neighborhoods

LAKE MARY, Fla. – FEMA outreach crews are canvassing communities affected by the April 12-14 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Broward County to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and to answer questions about federal assistance.

The teams, known as Disaster Survivor Assistance crews, are visiting door-to-door to quickly identify survivors’ needs and to assist with registration. The teams can help with:

  • Submitting applications for federal assistance.
  • Checking application status or making minor changes to the application.
  • Providing civil rights and disability integration information to ensure that all survivors have equal access to FEMA assistance.

You may have several disaster assistance representatives visiting your property, such as insurance agents, damage inspectors, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration staff.

FEMA outreach staff wear FEMA attire, always have FEMA photo identification, and never charge for assistance.

For more information about recovery in Florida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4709 and  floridadisaster.org/. Follow us on Twitter: @FLSERT and @FEMARegion4.

