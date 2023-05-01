GG ARRIVES IN LONDON AHEAD OF KING CHARLES III CORONATION

Portrait-KingCharles III

The Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi had arrived in London on Monday 1 May for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Their Excellencies Sir David and Lady Mary Vunagi together with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon.Jeremiah Manele were met by Solomon Island High Commissioner to the UK, HE Moses Kouni Mose and Officials from the UK Government.

The coronation of HM King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms including Solomon Islands is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. King Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Coronation will include many of the ceremonies that were seen in the late Queen’s service, such as the oath, anointing, homage and enthronement. Charles will also have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

The word Coronation is derived from the Latin word corona, meaning “crown.” It is defined as the act or ceremony of crowning a king, queen, or other sovereign.

Their Excellencies Sir David and Lady Mary Vunagi together with Minister Manele were invited by Buckingham Palace to represent Solomon Islands at the coronation ceremony.

For Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom, the Coronation ceremony represents a constitutional and cultural moment of great significance. It will be a unique experience for the Realm, the Commonwealth and International audiences.

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, will be the first Coronation of the Head of State of Solomon Islands that an official delegation will witness after Independence. The late Queen Elizabeth II coronation was on 2 June 1953, twenty five years before Solomon Islands gained Independence from Britain in 1978.

King Charles III is the Head of State of Solomon Islands represented by the Governor General. He also reigns over 13 other countries in addition to the United Kingdom as the Head of State. Those countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Tuvalu.

-GCU Press