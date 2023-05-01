Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,812 in the last 365 days.

GG ARRIVES IN LONDON AHEAD OF KING CHARLES III CORONATION

GG ARRIVES IN LONDON AHEAD OF KING CHARLES III CORONATION

 

Portrait-KingCharles III

The Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi had arrived in London on Monday 1 May for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Their Excellencies Sir David and Lady Mary Vunagi together with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon.Jeremiah Manele were met by Solomon Island High Commissioner to the UK, HE Moses Kouni Mose and Officials from the UK Government.

The coronation of HM King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms including Solomon Islands is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. King Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Coronation will include many of the ceremonies that were seen in the late Queen’s service, such as the oath, anointing, homage and enthronement. Charles will also have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

The word Coronation is derived from the Latin word corona, meaning “crown.” It is defined as the act or ceremony of crowning a king, queen, or other sovereign.

Their Excellencies Sir David and Lady Mary Vunagi together with Minister Manele were invited by Buckingham Palace to represent Solomon Islands at the coronation ceremony.

For Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom, the Coronation ceremony represents a constitutional and cultural moment of great significance. It will be a unique experience for the Realm, the Commonwealth and International audiences.

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, will be the first Coronation of the Head of State of Solomon Islands that an official delegation will witness after Independence. The late Queen Elizabeth II coronation was on 2 June 1953, twenty five years before Solomon Islands gained Independence from Britain in 1978.

King Charles III is the Head of State of Solomon Islands represented by the Governor General. He also reigns over 13 other countries in addition to the United Kingdom as the Head of State. Those countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Tuvalu.

-GCU Press

You just read:

GG ARRIVES IN LONDON AHEAD OF KING CHARLES III CORONATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more