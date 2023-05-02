Submit Release
Police arrest a 50-year-old male person for sexual abuse in Honiara

Sexual Assault Squad (SAS) under the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has arrested a 50-year-old male person for sexual abuse in Honiara.

Director National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) Superintendent Michael Bole said the incident occurred at the beginning of this year 2023.

NCID Director said the suspect were arrested by police and charged with two counts of Persistent Sexual Abuse of Child Contrary to section 142 (1) (2) of the Penal Code Cap 26 as amended by the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual offences) Act, 2016.

Superintendent Bole said the suspect is currently at Rove Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) and will appear in the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 12 May 2023.

“I would like to acknowledge the officers of SAS for their hard work resulted in the arrest of the suspect and also appeal to the public to come forward to your police and report any matter of sexual behaviour experienced in our communities,” said Director Bole.

-RSIPF Press

