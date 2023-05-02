MHMS participates in the 14th Pacific Heads of Health meeting in Fiji

Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) participated last week in the 14th Pacific Heads of Health Meeting in Denarau Fiji organized and funded by the Secretariate of the Pacific Commission and WHO.

Health Permanent Secretary Mrs Pauline McNeil, Deputy Secretary Health Improvement Dr Nemia Bainivalu, Director Planning and Policy Mr. Ivan Ghemu attended and participated in the meeting.

This is the first face to face meeting after the pandemic 3 years ago and aimed at addressing the current state of health services in the Region, which have remained fragile due to the pandemic.Key objective of the meeting was to review, discuss and make recommendations to the Pacific Health Ministers meeting on the Universal Health Coverage, Health Governance, Primary Health Care, Monitoring and Evaluation and learning, Human resources for health, climate change and health, health security, non-communicable diseases, Reproductive, Maternal, Child, adolescence Health. The Heads of Health have also made frank assessments of the progress made so far.

Permanent Secretary McNeil, highlighted that the agenda of the meeting was a testament and reinforced the heavy responsibilities placed on the Regional Heads of Health who are tasked with managing national health systems which are facing traditional and evolving diseases, workforce attrition and resource constraints.

McNeil added that Ministries of Health in the region would not be able to achieve relevant health milestones over the years including during the pandemic years without the support, collaboration and guidance from our regional partners and donors

Outcome and recommendations from the Pacific Heads of Health meeting will be progressed and delivered to the Pacific Health Ministers Meeting scheduled for 20th to 22nd September 2023 and to be held in Tonga.

PS Health, Mrs. Pauline McNeil during her presentation

MHMS DSHI Dr Nemia Bainivalu & Ivan Ghemu Director Planning and Policy at the 14th Pacific Heads of Health Meeting

L-R – Dr Titilola Duro-Aina, UNFPA Technical Advisor, Dr James Fong, PS Health Fiji and Mrs Pauline McNeil SI Health PS.

Dr Nemia Bainivalu MHMS DSHI during his presentation

Health Permanent Secretaries: L- R Mrs Pauline McNeil, PS Health Solomon Islands, Ms. Judith Melsul Acting Direcvtor General of Health, Vanuatu and Greta Harris, Acting Secretary for Health, Nauru

-MHMS Press