NSO to launch new website

The National Statistics Office is working on a new website to replace the existing one, and hopes to launch it soon.

The new website will be more user-friendly and will include multi-media features.

A Senior web developer from the Pacific Community, SPC,

Thomas Tilak recently held a one-week training program for three NSO staff to create the new website using Word Press.

Mr Tilak spent the week with Senior Information officer Reginald Mara, Assistant Statistics officer Social, Grace Matanani and Media officer Census, Laefana Tuni.

They started off looking at different Statistics websites for inspiration before building a new one.

They will continue to work with Mr Tilak on the new website, designing and uploading content until it is ready to launch.

This partnership with SPC is part of the Solomon Islands National Statistics Development Strategy (NSDS) 2023-2035 implemented by the NSO to disseminate official statistics using various multi-media platforms including the website to the wider community.

-SINSO Press