GABY Announces Leave of Absence for Current CEO and Appointment of Interim CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") GABYGABLF, a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announced today that Margot Micallef, the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), will take a temporary leave of absence from her role as CEO of the Company. Ms. Micallef is temporarily resigning her position as CEO for personal reasons but will continue to represent the Company as its Chair and serve on the board of directors of GABY (the "Board").

The Board has appointed Simon Lileikis, GABY's current President, to serve as the Company's Interim CEO. Mr. Lileikis was appointed President of GABY in 2021.

ABOUT GABY

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind Dispensary is a well-known and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Kind Republic™ Dank Space™ and Lulu's™ through Mankind, a pioneer in the industry with a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis. GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisitions.

GABY's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCunder the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com or the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

