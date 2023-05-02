Nectain and the Future of Software Development: Low-Code and AI Working Together

Discover how Ukrainian IT company Nectain's low-code platform for digital process automation is expanding into Europe and revolutionizing software development. Learn how Nectain is leveraging AI-powered language model ChatGPT to create fully automated software development and stay ahead of the game in the growing low-code and no-code market.

PRAGUE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ongoing war in Ukraine forced the migration of many Ukrainian IT companies to Europe. One such example is Nectain, a company that moved to Prague from Kiew and started to expand its business in Europe.

Nectain is an enterprise low-code platform for digital process automation and the story behind it is tightly connected to the Ukrainian technology group called Intecracy Group, which was founded in 2008. The group has developed an internal tool to automate processes and events in order to facilitate custom development. In 2020 it was spun off into a separate company now known as Nectain, which offers automation using low code, i.e. with significantly lower amounts of writing code. Low-code tools are meant to help with the shortage of IT professionals, a problem they partly solve, because low-code is actually very accessible and even the so-called citizen developers can use it.

The Ukrainian-Czech firm is one of many software companies trying to make a serious statement in the low-code market. Several big investments in low-code and no-code projects have already been made in the Czech Republic, with hundreds of millions flowing into the field. Even giants like SAP are venturing into low- and no-code.

The product as such has been in the market for about ten years, although it had different names before. For example, Nectain is still sold under the old Skriptum brand in Ukraine. In total, it registers over a hundred thousand users. Customers include operators Kyivstar and Ukrtelecom, as well as Naftogaz, arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom, PIN Bank, Bank Lviv, Idea Bank, DTEK, Bank Ukrainian Capital. Among significant state projects, the Ukrainian real estate management registry should be mentioned.

Nectain accomplished a lot in Ukraine, but now the company is starting to look for investors and has big plans for the Czech VC market. The funding is not needed for the development of the product, which is "ready–, but rather for marketing and sales. The first clients are already coming from Germany and Turkey.

We mentioned low-code several times already, but what is it actually about?

Low-code is a software development approach that allows users to create applications through graphical user interfaces and configuration, rather than traditional hand-coded programming. It is designed to simplify and accelerate the application development process by reducing the amount of manual coding required. Low-code platforms typically provide visual tools and pre-built components that enable users to design, build, and deploy applications with minimal coding expertise.

GPT

Low-code is only one part of the story because ChatGPT entered the game recently. Everybody is talking about this piece of AI technology now. And there are actual reasons for that.

To those that still may not know, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) language model developed by OpenAI that is capable of generating human-like text based on the input it receives. It uses a deep neural network to learn new patterns and continuously improve its results.

ChatGPT already passes university exams, makes sane arguments, writes poems and articles, creates video games and tells you what meal you can make for dinner today after you send it a photo of your refrigerator.

More than that, it is absolutely clear now that ChatGPT is more and more useful for IT companies as well:

First and foremost, it can be used as a virtual assistant to help developers and IT professionals with their work. For example, ChatGPT can be trained to provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to users, answer common questions about coding languages or tools, or help developers debug their code.

ChatGPT can help with automated testing and quality assurance. By generating sample inputs and expected outputs for code modules, ChatGPT can help to identify bugs and ensure that the code is working as intended.

ChatGPT is useful for natural language processing (NLP) tasks such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and language translation. This can be particularly useful for companies that deal with large volumes of customer feedback or other unstructured text data.

Overall, ChatGPT's ability to generate human-like text and understand natural language makes it a game-changer tool for a wide range of coding and IT applications.

Naturally, Necatin sees all this big potential and starts to use the quick-witted ChatGPT to its benefit.

Nectain has successfully integrated ChatGPT into its processes and even began to train this new piece of AI marvel to create low-code modules that could lead to a almost fully automated development of software. Currently, this ChatGPT integration is running in test mode, but it looks like very soon it will be an integral part of the development process in Nectain.

"Low-code tools are meant to help with the shortage of IT professionals, a problem they partly solve, because low-code is actually very accessible and even the so-called citizen developers can use it."

