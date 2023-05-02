SOL Global Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Revocation of MCTO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - SOL Global Investments Corp. SOL SOLCF 9SB ("SOL Global" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that further to its news releases dated March 23, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 14, 2023 and April 28, 2023, the Company has filed on SEDAR its audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended November 30, 2022 (the "Annual Filings").

As a result of the filing of the Annual Filings, the Company expects that the management cease trade order, granted on March 31, 2023, by applicable securities regulatory authorities, will be revoked and that directors and officers of the Company will be permitted to trade securities of the Company.

The Company wants to thank all of those who worked diligently in assisting with the finalization of the Annual Filings.

Contact Information:

SOL Global Investments Corp.

Paul Kania, CFO

Phone: (212) 729-9208

Email: info@solglobal.com

