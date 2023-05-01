Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,728 in the last 365 days.

New chair appointed for Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board

CANADA, May 1 - Following a merit-based recruitment process, Lynn McBride has been appointed for a three-year term as chair of the Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board.

The Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board is the independent tribunal established under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act. The board provides a specialized and cost-effective forum for hearing appeals about licensing, regulation and certification decisions regarding community care and assisted-living facilities and early childhood educators.

McBride was appointed as a member to the Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board in 2012 and was appointed vice-chair in 2019. She holds a bachelor of laws and a bachelor of arts degree in linguistics from the University of British Columbia, as well as a certificate in early childhood care and education from Capilano University.

McBride is a planning analyst in the Strategic Planning and Policy department at Legal Aid BC. In this role, she leads the annual strategic and organizational planning and reporting processes, such as strategic risk management, research and consulting with internal and external stakeholders. In her previous positions with Legal Aid BC, and while working as a child care adviser with the BC Aboriginal Child Care Society, her work focused on community engagement, including collaboration with Indigenous communities and organizations. Formerly she worked as a lawyer and as an early childhood educator.

McBride’s term as chair of the Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board will start on July 31, 2023.

Learn More:

For more information about the Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board, visit: https://www.bcccalab.ca/

You just read:

New chair appointed for Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more