State Arts Council Opens Applications for Individual Artists and R.I.'s Teaching Artist Roster

RHODE ISLAND, May 1 - The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today applications are now open for the individual artist grant program, General Operating Support for Artists, and R.I.'s Teaching Artist Roster, a directory of approved arts educators.

The Teaching Artist Roster is a listing of teaching artists and arts organizations who have been reviewed by public panels. They are selected based on their mastery of an artistic discipline, experience and training to work in educational settings.

RISCA's General Operating Support for Artists program provides grants of $6,000 for each of three consecutive years (totaling $18,000) for artists to work toward large, specific, self-identified goals in their art practice. This funding is unrestricted, and artists can use the funds to support their goals. First time applicants are encouraged to apply. Three artists will be selected to receive this grant.

In announcing these programs, RISCA's Executive Director Lynne McCormack said, "Both the Roster and General Operating Support for Artists reflect our commitment to supporting individual artists and the contribution they make to communities across the state. Our teaching artist roster is a long-standing resource that has provided educators with opportunities to work with artists for over three decades. And GOSA is a new and innovative approach to supporting individual artists. This long-term commitment allows artists to further develop their creative practice with the knowledge they will have multiple years of funding and technical assistance from our staff."

The application deadline for both programs is June 30.

To assist in the application process and meet the deadline, Arts Council staff members have scheduled workshops and office hours throughout May and June.