Losses of Public Money for 2022-23 Fourth Quarter

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority, and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One confirmed reportable loss was reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year (from January 1 to March 31, 2023). An SHA employee based in Prince Albert took money and tools from the building maintenance supervisor's office, which resulted in a loss of $1,070 in January 2023.

An internal investigation was performed and the SHA employee was terminated. The matter was reported to the Prince Albert Police Service. The police concluded their investigation without criminal charges being pursued.

The SHA has increased internal controls surrounding security of the office.

See the attached report, or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

