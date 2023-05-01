May 1-6 is Safety and Health Week

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed May 1-6 as Safety and Health Week in Saskatchewan.

"This week serves as an opportunity to renew our commitment to health and safety, in our workplaces, homes and communities," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "Everyone deserves to come home safe at the end of the workday, and together we can make this a reality."

Safety and Health Week, previously known as North American Occupational Safety and Health Week, began in 1997. This year's theme is together we can create safe workplaces and communities.

The week is observed annually in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The goal is to unite and focus on the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home and in the community.

Visit the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety's Safety and Health Week website for more information and tools and resources for safety and health in the workplace.

