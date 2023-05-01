Saskatchewan Proclaims May as Jewish Heritage Month

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2023

Saskatchewan has proclaimed May as Jewish Heritage Month, which recognizes and honours the legacy, and history of Jewish Canadians across the nation.

"Our government is proud to proclaim May as Jewish Heritage Month in Saskatchewan and recognize the contributions Jewish communities have made to our province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Jewish people have called Saskatchewan home for more than a century, predating the province joining confederation in 1905. Early Jewish immigrants helped build our province by establishing farming communities and helping create a life for those who live here today."

Jewish Heritage Month is also about remembering.

"Saskatchewan has no place for hate and intolerance, and we must be vigilant," Ross said. "Working together is what makes our province stronger, contributing to our growth, and creating a Saskatchewan we want to leave to our children and the generations that follow."

In December 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism and continues to work to ensure Saskatchewan is a safe place for all.

"We laud Saskatchewan's leadership in combatting antisemitism and have appreciated the province's working closely with us," B'nai Brith's National Director for its League for Human Rights Marvin Rotrand said. "Premier Moe's message hailing May as Jewish Heritage Month calls on every resident to say no to hate aimed at Jews and thanks the Jewish community for its contributions to Saskatchewan's wellbeing and success since the province was founded. His words are appreciated."

Jewish Heritage Month is an opportunity for all to learn more about the many accomplishments and contributions from persons of Jewish heritage to Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada.

To learn more about B’nai Brith Canada and celebrate Jewish Heritage Month, please visit https://www.bnaibrith.ca/league-for-human-rights/jewish-heritage-month/.

