Best of Earth Concludes with 2025 Event Announced & Winner Recap

The Best of Earth Awards will return again in 2025 to recognize the best fulldome film content from around the world. René Derouin’s fantastic fulldome biography Lands of the Americas (2022) won the won the 2023 Best of Earth Best Fulldome Feature Film category. 3-2-1 Liftoff! (2022) was nominated for a 2023 Best of Earth award.

The Best of Earth Awards, a group of fulldome film festivals, is excited to announce that the Best of Earth Award will be returning in 2025.

We are thrilled to be a part of the 2023 Best of Earth Awards! Like our partner festivals from around the world, we are dedicated to showcasing culturally significant and inspiring films.” — Micky Remann, Director of Fulldome Festival Jena

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully completing the latest Best of Earth Awards on May 2nd, the organizers have decided to continue this tradition. The awards bring together the most outstanding fulldome films from various festivals, celebrating the beauty and creativity of the medium.

"As the media evolves in exciting directions, the nominated films I was trusted to experience as a jury member demonstrate that the dome is foremost democratic, as different audiences can encounter works corresponding to their interests," commented Best of Earth 2023 judge Pedro Rodolpho Ramos. "The selection showcases that creators are confident about exploring new ways of interpreting the dome space in terms of narrative, production techniques, artistic experimentation, and beyond."

Reflecting on this year's nominees, fellow Best of Earth 2023 judge Matt Wright commented, "It's hugely rewarding to see the medium blossoming with so much technical innovation combining with deeper and more complex narratives being explored. The industry finally seems to be opening up, and the quality of entrants this year was incredibly hard to select between."

"It's an honor to have our festival amongst such a diverse group of voices and experiences in the film industry," says Warik Lawrance, Director of Dome Under Film Festival. "We believe that recognition of these perspectives is essential in promoting growth and understanding. Here's to celebrating the best and brightest in the years to come!"

Five popular festivals - Dome Fest West, Fulldome Festival Jena, FulldomeUK, DomeUnder, and SAT Fest - teamed up to produce the Best of Earth Awards to celebrate excellence in fulldome production. The winners of the 2023 awards represent the very best in the industry and showcase the creativity and innovation of fulldome artists. The Best of Earth Awards will continue to foster collaboration between science and art and will return in 2025. Specific dates and locations of the 2025 Best of Earth awards will be announced in September 2024.

This announcement comes just one week after the 2023 Best of Earth Awards that took place in Berlin on May 2nd. The winners of the 2023 Best of Earth Awards are recognized as some of the best in the industry, and their work is held up as an example of the best fulldome content that has been released. The winners of 2023’s Best of Earth Awards were:

- Best Fulldome Feature Film: Lands of the Americas

- Best Fulldome Short Film: Grandmas House

- Best Fulldome Student Film: Ginófitas

- Best Fulldome Art & Experiment Film: Partita for 8 voices

- Best Fulldome Science and Education Film: Worlds of Ice

- Special Jury Selection: Bébé Symphonique

Stay tuned for more information and congratulations to all of this year's winners!