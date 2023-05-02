Llace Sarabete’ Releases New Single "No Wife"
The song tells the story of a woman who has dedicated her life to loving a man, only to find out after years that he has decided to marry another woman.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Llace Sarabete’, the artist, has released her new single "No Wife".
This soulful classic sounding song is reminiscent of the timeless classics we were given by the likes of Aretha Franklyn, Anita Baker, and Whitney Houston to name a few.
The song tells the story of a woman who has dedicated her life to loving a man, only to find out after years that he has decided to marry another woman. She is left heartbroken after hearing the news of him marrying.
The song is a powerful and emotional ballad that speaks to the pain of unrequited love. It is a song that will resonate with many, as it speaks to the universal experience of heartbreak.
Llace Sarabete’ is an artist who has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound and heartfelt lyrics. Her music has been praised for its ability to capture human experience in a way that is both relatable and powerful.
A Georgia born R&B singer has taken a daring and kind of unusual stance in the R&B/Soul world.
In a moment of rare honesty, we get reply from an artist who is standing up for sisterhood, and for morality as well. We all know there are more cheating songs in every genre of music than you can shake a stick at, but there are very few songs that tell a story like this.
I am sure in R&B, there have been other songs of this nature but, I cannot think of many done with this kind of plaintive honesty. LLace reminds me of a contemporized version of a female Johnnie Taylor digging deep to get to the heart of the matter. “No Wife” is one of the most defiant songs to hit the airwaves in quite a while.
She stakes out her position with strong words and a melody that adds a haunting element to the performer’s emotions.
Llace does not want to lose respect for herself in this situation and she wants all the listeners to know it too. This makes us all have even more respect for her. "No Wife" is a song that will stay with you long after you've heard it.
This soulful sounding classic song is marketed, promoted, and distributed by the Chicago based powerhouse KES Music Network.
To learn more about Llace Sarabete’ check out her social links: https://www.llacesarabete.com/
https://youtu.be/Zo6C5pun978
IG@iamllacesarabete | TikTok@llacesarabete
Twitter@LlaceSarabete | FB@LlaceSarabete | FB@LlaceSarabete
Karvin Johnson
KES Network LLC
3124793575 ext.
email us here