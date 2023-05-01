TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today encouraged Texans across the state to recognize 2023 Small Business Week in Texas and celebrate the essential role Texas’ 3.1 million small businesses play in our state’s innovative, thriving economy. In recognition of the contributions and achievements of Texas small businesses, the Governor issued a proclamation officially designating April 30-May 6, 2023 as Small Business Week in Texas.

“Small businesses in Texas are the backbone of our state's economy, and we continue working to support their growth and economic success to keep Texas the best state in America to start a business,” said Governor Abbott. “Our 3.1 million small businesses employ nearly half of all working Texans and help us lead the nation in economic might. We are proud to be a top state for women entrepreneurs—at 1.25 million—as well as the top state for jobs created by Hispanic women, Black women, and veteran women business owners. As we honor this spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship during Small Business Week in Texas, we will continue to support small businesses in communities across Texas so that they have the tools needed to flourish. When small businesses succeed, Texas succeeds.”

The Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business in the state, including:

WATCH: Governor Abbott Proclaims 2023 Small Business Week In Texas