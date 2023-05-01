Governor Abbott Appoints Hamby As 118th Judicial District Attorney

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joshua Hamby as District Attorney of the 118th Judicial District in Howard, Martin, and Glasscock counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2024 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Joshua Hamby of Big Spring is the Howard County Attorney, a position he has held since 2009. Prior to being elected, he was the sole practitioner of Joshua Hamby, P.C. for 20 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a member and former president of the Howard County Bar Association. Hamby received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan School of Law.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.