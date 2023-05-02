Submit Release
MEG Energy Reports 2023 Director Election Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") MEG is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the nine (9) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2023, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Gary A. Bosgoed

162,624,279

99.78

350,532

0.22

Ian D. Bruce

161,717,440

99.23

1,257,371

0.77

Derek W. Evans

162,679,159

99.82

295,832

0.18

Robert B. Hodgins

161,524,455

99.11

1,450,356

0.89

Kim Lynch Proctor

162,590,511

99.76

384,300

0.24

Susan M. MacKenzie

162,608,448

99.78

366,363

0.22

Jeffrey J. McCaig

161,014,868

98.80

1,959,943

1.20

James D. McFarland

162,274,539

99.57

700,272

0.43

Diana J. McQueen

160,639,721

98.57

2,335,090

1.43


Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

166,984,355

99.51

825,281

0.49


Continuation of Corporation's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed ratifying the continuation of the Corporation's amended and restated shareholder rights plan. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

158,426,809

97.21

4,548,002

2.79

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

155,995,384

95.72

6,979,427

4.28


Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" MEG.

Learn more at www.megenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

