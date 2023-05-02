Zeb Nickel Corp. Files 2022 Year End Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - ZEB Nickel Corp. ZBNI ZBNIF ("Zeb" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at: www.zebnickel.com.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Zeb Project, the potential thereof, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, statements suggesting that the Zeb Project will advance to production and the costs and risk profile of any such production, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

