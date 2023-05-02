Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,713 in the last 365 days.

Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD ("Infobird," or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Infobird's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Infobird's website at https://www.infobird.com/.

In addition, Infobird will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Infobird Co., Ltd, Room 12A06, Block A, Boya International Center, Building 2, No. 1 Courtyard, Lize Zhongyi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China 100102.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence-enabled, customer engagement solutions in China. For more information, visit Infobird's website at www.Infobird.com.

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infobird-co-ltd-announces-filing-of-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301812384.html

SOURCE Infobird Co., Ltd

You just read:

Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more