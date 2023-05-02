Nominations Open for The Athletes in Excellence Award -- Winners to receive $10,000 grants from The Foundation for Global Sports Development

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Athletes in Excellence Award. The recognition program celebrates exceptional athletes who uphold the values of good sportsmanship and fair play both on and off the field.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Athletes in Excellence Award. The recognition program celebrates exceptional athletes who uphold the values of good sportsmanship and fair play both on and off the field.

"We believe in the importance of honoring athletes who use their achievements in sport as a catalyst to inspire positive change," said David Ulich, Executive Board Member of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. "Our Athletes in Excellence are acknowledged for their outstanding efforts in community outreach, humanitarianism, and youth mentorship."

GSD has selected an average of ten (10) winners in each of its eight previous award cycles. The distinction comes with a $10,000 grant to encourage recipients to expand the impact of their service work.

To nominate an athlete you know by August 1, 2023, visit the GSD website. Nomination criteria include:

Nominees must be at least 18 years of age

International nominations are accepted

Athletes may not nominate themselves or be nominated by a relative

Individuals or organizations may submit a nomination

"It's gratifying to see people like last year's recipient, Tiffeny Parker, continue to do great things," added Ulich. "Earlier this year, Tiffeny became the Executive Director of one of our grant recipients Angel City Sports. What a fantastic addition to an organization that uplifts and empowers adaptive sports and athletes!"

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development

Established in 1996, The Foundation for Global Sports Development delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth, through grants, awards, and educational projects. In 2015, it launched its media division, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that highlight remarkable, untold stories of sports and life. Learn more at https://globalsportsdevelopment.org and https://www.sidewinderfilms.org.

