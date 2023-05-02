The Award-Winning Physique 57 Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Brooklyn, NY

The new studio offers high-intensity, low-impact barre workouts that are effective and safe for clients with any body type and fitness level

Brooklyn, NY - May 1, 2023 - Physique 57 is pleased to announce the opening of their Brooklyn franchise studio operated by Marcey Gindi, located at 372 Avenue U | Suite LL3 | Brooklyn, NY 11223.

Gindi shared, “I discovered Physique 57 in 2018 and I was instantly hooked and that the method is genius. Then when I heard they started franchising, I knew I had to bring Physique 57 to Brooklyn. I signed the contract in February 2020 and finally over 3 years later we are Opening!”

Physique 57 was born from Jennifer Maanavi and Tanya Becker’s shared love of the original barre class. With a deep understanding of how barre workouts can strengthen and sculpt bodies with incredibly fast results, they designed their signature 57-minute workout. Physique 57 was recently awarded the prestigious 5-Star Award by The Fit Guide, a New Rating System and Guide to the World's Best Fitness Clubs and Studios in NYC.

The workout method is a next-level barre experience, incorporating rigorous interval training and creative choreography. Dynamic, world-class trainers deliver this heart-pumping, body-sculpting program, proven to supercharge. The Physique 57 approach helped jumpstart a global boutique fitness phenomenon, becoming a fast favorite of wellness enthusiasts like Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker. Just months after opening, even the waitlists had waitlists.

The company offers a unique, specialized fitness experience that has captured the attention of barre fans worldwide. Its proprietary, method called “interval overload,” combines cardio, strength training, core, and stretch sequences that will not only sculpt the ultimate physique, but also empowers its clients to push beyond their mental and physical limits. Since its inception, the company has developed a lifestyle brand that represents service, quality, expertise, innovation, attention to detail, market leadership, and results.

Physique 57’s proprietary technique accelerates building lean muscle, sculpts head to toe, and increases clients’ metabolic rate exponentially so they burn calories all day. Clients’ bodies will never plateau because no two workouts are ever the same.

The new Brooklyn location will offer clients the same effective, efficient, safe, and fun way to achieve and maintain their ideal physique and feel confident in their lives.

Founding Member Specials | 4 Classes/Month $103, 8 Classes/Month $159 and Unlimited Classes $183 Monthly! Founding Member-only perks on top of 20% off original pricing: priority booking, 6 guest passes, 15% off at Physique Boutique, 10% off private sessions & more!

For Preview week they will offer $15 classes and Intro Packages, 2- Week Unlimited including Preview week. Goody bags for Founding Members and they will have Many giveaways.

“We are thrilled to bring our premier barre fitness method to Brooklyn to be closer to our growing community in the area. We have been sculpting bodies and changing lives in NYC for 17 years. It’s finally time to bring our transformational method to a special place like Brooklyn,” Jennifer Maanavi

About Marcey Gindi

Marcey Gindi is born and raised in Gravesend Brooklyn. Married with 3 grown kids and 6 grandchildren, Marcey worked in fashion and had her own Jewelry line for many years. She is a lifelong lover of health and wellness and Physique 57 addict. She is so honored to have the first Brooklyn Physique 57!

For more information about our studio visit us at https://physique57.com/brooklyn/

Follow our Instagram @Physique57Brooklyn or email us at Brooklyn@physique57.com

