Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,713 in the last 365 days.

FIRSTFUND REPORTS 2022 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

TSXV Trading Symbol:  FFP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. FFP (the "Company" or "Firstfund") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 show a net loss of $4,286 or $0.00 per share (2021 - net income of $112,464 or $0.02 per share).  The Company recorded an unrealized net loss of $81,087 (2021 - unrealized net gain of $70,086) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. VPI measured at fair value through profit or loss.  The Company's fee income increased to $85,982 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (2021 - $80,102).

The financial results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 show a net loss of $316,748 or $0.05 per share (2021 - $115,460 or $0.02 per share).  The Company recorded an unrealized net loss of $431,520 (2021 - $210,261) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. measured at fair value through profit or loss.  The Company's fee income increased to $330,416 for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2021 - $311,884).

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Firstfund

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. FFP is a venture capital and property development and management company doing business primarily in Canada and the West Coast of the United States.  The Company is an investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.  Firstfund has invested its capital in both private companies and publicly traded companies since 1983.  The Company continues to investigate other investment opportunities for its portfolio.  Firstfund earns fee income for real estate development and property management activities performed on properties owned by other companies and limited partnerships managed by companies under common control.

On behalf of the Board of 
CONSOLIDATED FIRSTFUND CAPITAL CORP.

"W. Douglas Grant" (signed)
______________________________

W. Douglas Grant, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c5155.html

You just read:

FIRSTFUND REPORTS 2022 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more