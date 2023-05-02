Industry-Leading Cloud Hosting Provider 'gotomyerp' Now Offering $3,000 In Free Consulting For Businesses Interested In Secure Hosting Solutions

California-based company celebrating 16th anniversary with a special offer for new clients.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotomyerp, a leading cloud hosting provider for QuickBooks, SAP, Sage Cloud applications, and other third-party ERP (enterprise resource planning) business applications across the United States, Canada, and Mexico is celebrating its 16th year of offering secure and reliable enterprise cloud hosting solutions for businesses with a special offer for new clientele.

With gotomyerp's managed server hosting, private server hosting, and application hosting, businesses can customize their cloud services to fit their specific needs and effortlessly scale their operations. The company's platform makes hosting QuickBooks, SAP, Sage, and all their third-party systems easy and efficient, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the connected world. Gotomyerp currently hosts more than 79 different business applications in its cloud-hosting environment. All the applications in the environment are pre-tested and configured for ultimate reliability.

"We understand the importance of keeping your business running smoothly and worry-free," said Robert Eppele, CEO, gotomyerp. "That's why we've offered our cloud-based platform for nearly two decades, enabling seamless hosting of QuickBooks, Sage, and all their third-party systems so that when you need to scale, we can scale right with you." We are the only documented cloud hosting provider in the space that has the resilience and redundancy built in. Along with the highest level of engineering standards and certifications of any QuickBooks, Sage or SAP Cloud Hosting, we're the only team certified to run government, military, military suppliers, and information-sensitive systems at this price point.

Gotomyerp was the first QuickBooks, Sage and SAP hosting provider that built its entire experience over Amazon Web Services (AWS). Since its inception in 2007, the company has focused on excellence and innovation, with a mission to provide businesses with a seamless experience from start to finish.

The company's customers have experienced resilience, security, consistent uptime, and world-class support for over 15 years. With gotomyerp's simple, user-friendly platform, businesses can achieve safe hosting in record time for as little as $8.00 per day (for QuickBooks or Sage).

As part of its 16th-anniversary celebration, gotomyerp is now offering prospective clients complimentary expert advice. The gotomyerp consulting team will spend an entire day getting to know your business and recommend specific and scalable strategies for increasing efficiency within systems and processes. The consultation normally costs $3,000, but first-time customers receive the service for no additional fee.

Power outages, storms, poor maintenance, and cyber-attacks can threaten the security of every company's data and operating systems — but these risks are vastly mitigated with help from gotomyerp. Gotomyerp is the only hosting provider that offers a certified disaster recovery environment at no extra cost. Its dispersed network of secure hosting servers ensures that each client's systems remain operational, no matter what.

For more information on gotomyerp's enterprise cloud hosting solutions, visit www.gotomyerp.com.

Robert Eppele can be made available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Orange County, CA area and select web interviews with media outlets worldwide to discuss the importance of secure cloud hosting amid the ever-increasing threat of cyber-attacks.

About gotomyerp: Gotomyerp is a leading cloud hosting provider for QuickBooks and Sage applications across the United States and Canada. Since its inception in 2007, the company has focused on excellence and innovation, with a mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed online. With a focus on resilience, security, redundancy, uptime, and support, gotomyerp provides businesses with a seamless experience from start to finish.

