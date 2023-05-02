SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union to Sponsor School Employee Appreciation Night at May 5 Angels Game

In honor of School Employee Appreciation Month in May, SchoolsFirst FCU will offer discounted tickets for school employees, family members and friends to Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers game on May 5

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union will sponsor a special night to honor school employees at the Los Angeles Angels game on May 5, 2023. School employees, family members and friends can purchase discounted tickets for the game and will also be eligible for the evening's promotional giveaway of an Angels long-sleeve hooded shirt.

To purchase discounted tickets, school employees, family members and friends are encouraged to visit angels.com/school. The game begins at 6:38 p.m.

"We're looking forward to a special evening in recognition of the many contributions of our school employees," said Josh Smith, Vice President of School and Community Relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "While our organization celebrates school employees in many ways throughout the year, School Employee Appreciation Night is one time when we can all celebrate together on a larger stage."

For more information about School Employee Appreciation Night, visit the SchoolsFirst FCU website at: SchoolsFirstFCU.org/school-employee-appreciation-night

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

