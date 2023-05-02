Greenberg Traurig Represents SL Green in Refinancing Deal for Third Avenue Tower in NYC

Attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised long-standing client SL Green Realty Corp. in securing a $500 million refinancing loan for 919 Third Avenue, a 47-story, 1.5-million-sq.-ft. Class A office building in Midtown Manhattan.

SL Green, Manhattan's largest office landlord, partnered with an institutional investor advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives to complete the transaction.

The new mortgage loan was provided by an international and domestic lending group co-led by Aareal Capital Corporation and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing SL Green was led by New York Real Estate Practice Shareholders Stephen L. Rabinowitz and Joel C. Harrison, with assistance from New York Real Estate Associate Zachary E. Schelberg.

Completed in 1970, 919 Third Avenue was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to accommodate an existing New York City landmark, the famed P.J. Clarke's restaurant and saloon. Today, 919 Third Avenue is 80% leased and home to notable tenants such as Bloomberg L.P.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy as a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

