Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Nunavut, P.J. Akeeagok.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will speak with His Majesty King Charles III.
