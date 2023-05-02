A Night to Remember: The Inaugural Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition 2023 at Ardoe Castle in Scotland
The most prestigious global award for women in cybersecurity will take place on August 31st at the stunning Ardoe Castle during the British Royal Marines Gala.
Cyber News Global is honored to partner with the Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition 2023 to celebrate the accomplishments of women in cybersecurity and create role models for future defenders.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition GALA 2023, in partnership with OSP Cyber Academy and Cyber News Global, is set to be the most spectacular event in the history of cybersecurity! This groundbreaking event will take place on August 31st at 7:30 pm in the stunning Ardoe Castle House and Spa in Aberdeen, Scotland.
— THOMAS McCARTHY CEO of Cyber News Global
We are proud to announce that this extraordinary awards event will be attended by several distinguished guests, including representatives from the Scottish Government, the British Royal Marines Charity, and world-renowned speakers from the Senior Leaders Cyber Summit Scotland. Their presence underscores the importance of this event in recognizing the contributions of women in cybersecurity and promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry.
The Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition 2023 represents the most prestigious award for women in cybersecurity, and nominees will come from the 160 different women in cyber associations from across the globe. Past winners of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards (at Black Hat) will also be automatically entered into the evaluation for this prestigious award.
The event promises to be a night of glamour, sophistication, and celebration, bringing together the most prominent figures in the cybersecurity industry to honor the incredible achievements of women in this field. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and share experiences while enjoying a luxurious evening of fine dining, entertainment, and celebration.
"Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards have been recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women in cybersecurity for the past 5 years. We are excited to add this new and prominent award to our already established awards program," said Carmen Marsh, founder of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with the United Cybersecurity Alliance for this extraordinary event. At OSP Cyber Academy, we are dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry, and this gala aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that recognizing the contributions of women in cybersecurity is crucial in creating a more equitable and innovative industry," said Irene Coyle, the COO of OSP Cyber Academy.
The Cybersecurity Woman of the World Edition 2023 promises to be a night to remember, set against the backdrop of the beautiful Ardoe Castle House and Spa in Aberdeen. We invite you to join us for this remarkable event and celebrate the achievements of women in cybersecurity.
