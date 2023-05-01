The Architek Group Announces New National Director of Business Development & Growth, Letitia Silk

The Architek Group is delighted to announce that they recently brought to the team, a National Director of Business Development & Growth

Letitia Silk has a combined background in architecture and general contracting spanning over 17+ years and brings a diverse knowledge base with respect to the built environment and its transformation through to the connectivity to biophilic architecture. She has worked extensively across Canada for said industries and has a keen passion and genuine interest in presenting concepts and solution-based designs on how to “Give your building a life“.

Letitia is an integral part of the organization and executive team, and will be tasked, in collaboration with her team, with the strategic growth and outward visibility of the Architek Group of Companies from coast to coast within the many sectors of the building industry.

If you would like to learn more about The Architek Group of Companies, please visit: www.architek.com and www.ropeandcable.com