The Architek Group Announces New National Director of Business Development & Growth, Letitia Silk

The Architek Group is delighted to announce that they recently brought to the team, a National Director of Business Development & Growth

Letitia Silk has a combined background in architecture and general contracting spanning over 17+ years and brings a diverse knowledge base with respect to the built environment and its transformation through to the connectivity to biophilic architecture. She has worked extensively across Canada for said industries and has a keen passion and genuine interest in presenting concepts and solution-based designs on how to “Give your building a life“.

Letitia is an integral part of the organization and executive team, and will be tasked, in collaboration with her team, with the strategic growth and outward visibility of the Architek Group of Companies from coast to coast within the many sectors of the building industry.

If you would like to learn more about The Architek Group of Companies, please visit: www.architek.com and www.ropeandcable.com

Architek SBP Inc. is a leading, full-service company providing engineered solutions for living buildings in Canada. Our services include: design-assist, shop drawing and system detailing, product distribution and supply, installation and maintenance services in the following categories: green roofs, living walls/vertical gardens, living facades and site water management. Architek was established in 2007 and has offices in Vancouver and will be opening offices in Eastern Canada in the near future. We have a very progressive culture and open office environment. Our philosophy is to create a work environment which encourages our staff to participate in all aspects of our company, do so with a great degree of passion for their work and play awesome ping-pong. Our company mascot is Finn, a King Charles Cavalier, who attends all of our board room meetings without exception.

