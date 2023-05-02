Monsters Among Us Released as First Official Licensed Game Book from TidalWave Productions and FASERIPopedia

Monsters Among Us, First Official Tie-in Book Released for TidalWave Productions and FASERIPopedia

Los Angeles, CA May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The very first officially licensed game book has just been released from TidalWave Productions and faserip.com.

A whole new era of table top gaming begins with a living breathing comic book publisher teaming up with a strong industry performer to make a new universe for gaming and comic books, in a time when many parts of both industries are actually shrinking or closing down.

Monsters Among Us Digital Sourcebook

https://www.drivethrurpg.com/pro.../436095/Monsters-Among-Us

Monsters Among Us Paperback Sourcebook

https://www.lulu.com/shop/jonathan-nolan/monsters-among-us/paperback/product-g67wyy.html

Monsters Among Us

The Monsters Among Us comic book series in the TidalWave Universe is the story of a super-team composed of Monsters, who battle destructive and evil fellow monsters as well as the often even more savage and evil humans who wish to capture and kill all Monsters, for nefarious reasons of their own. They are stories of some moral complexity but which are still swashbuckling, fast moving and fun. This sourcebook provides what is needed to play and run Monsters Among Us or your own original similar super-team of Monsters. The only other resource needed is the original FASERIPopedia rulebook.

This book is divided into three sections:

Section One: Monsters In FASERIPopedia

Detailing the game rules and details of how to run Monsters Among Us in your own FASERIPopedia games;

Section Two: Monsters Lists

Providing statistics for Monsters of folklore as seen in the pages of the Monsters Among Us comic books; and

Section Three: Character Roster

Providing character sheets for the heroes who compose the Monsters Among Us super-team and their main foes and allies.

The release of this new game book marks the genuine return to the real old school fun of a superhero game, where a living comic book universe offers its characters and settings for use in players' games at home. TidalWave Productions has a variety of new superhero series, forming an amazing tapestry, and now the FASERIP system games can explore them all, beginning with Monsters Among Us.

Monsters Among Us is a comic book series focusing on cryptids and monsters of folklore, fighting each other and a hostile humanity.

FASERIPopedia is the world's premier roleplaying game for superheroics.

Contact Information:

FASERIP.com

John Knowles

+61 0434488619

Contact via Email

https://www.faserip.com

Darren G. Davis

TidalWave Productions

ddavis@bluewaterprod.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/885887

Press Release Distributed by PR.com