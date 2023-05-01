House Bill 363 Printer's Number 1032
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth programs.
