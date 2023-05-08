Safe Harbor CPAs, Professionals for Income Tax Return Prep in San Francisco, Announces Content for High Income Earners
Safe Harbor CPAs is announcing new content on individual tax return preparation in San Francisco.
Many Bay Area residents think they have their tax return filings under control, until they don't.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a top-rated tax CPA firm in the San Francisco Bay Area at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce new content for individual tax return preparation in San Francisco. The new content helps high income "procrastinators" find a top-rated tax preparation service for individuals in the City by the Bay.
"Many Bay Area residents think they have their tax return filings under control, until they don't," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "There's no shame in being rich nor in waiting till the last moment; we won't judge anyone. We have extra staff ready to get to work and file a high income individual tax return even those that have missed the 2023 deadlines."
Bay Area residents can review the new content at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/individual-income-tax/. Safe Harbor CPAs can help manage tax return preparation and analysis for high income Bay Area individuals. The team can handle income tax returns for issues such as the following: high income earners, startup owners, persons with stock options, international and multi-state taxes, expatriates, green card holders, and even dual citizenship. The expert Bay Area accountants can identify and report sources of income such as the following: stock sales and dividends, small business income, rental property, gambling winnings, alimony received, and even cancellation of debt. If individuals reach out quickly, Safe Harbor CPAs can manage an automatic amendment application if necessary.
Of special interest are individuals working in the technology sector. Recent layoffs have complicated taxes for many technology workers. They may have received a large severance payment, for example, or have stock options that are now vested. Or, they may be taking those earnings and plowing them into a new startup venture. Fortunately, the CPA firm has a wealth of information for startups at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/blog/startup-cpa/.
INDIVIDUAL TAX RETURN PREPARATION IN SAN FRANCISCO CAN BE QUICK
Here is the background on this release. Individual tax returns could be challenging for Bay Area residents with recent lifestyle changes. A new business, investments, or recent divorce can change how one files taxes. While the IRS does have public information for individuals at https://www.irs.gov/individuals, it could be time to reach out to a CPA in San Francisco to handle a tax filing in preparation for 2023 or even 2024. Experts in individual tax return preparation in San Francisco can manage the tax complexities on time.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (https://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm specializing in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help individuals and companies with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. Bay Area business owners can find services for tax preparation for various corporate models, including LLCs, C-Corps, and S-Corps. The accounting team also provides Sole Proprietor financial advice. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
