Artistic and Athletic Highland Dancing Featured at The St. Louis Scottish Games

"The tradition of Highland Dancing appeals to men and women that respect the grace and agility it takes to perform these intricate steps, it’s really amazing to watch!” observed Dr. Scott Sinclair.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mention Scotland and most Americans think of tartan-clad Highlanders, bagpipes and Scottish Highland Dancers. Yet, it’s Highland Dancing that may best represent Scottish culture. Men originally performed Highland Dancing as war dances, but in the early 20th-century Scottish women starting wearing kilts and performing a modern and softer form of Highland Dancing called the National Dances.
The tradition of Highland Dancing will be on display the morning of May 6, 2023, at the St. Louis Scottish Games in the form of a dance competition featuring both Highland and National dances. Some of the dances that you can expect to see will include the Highland Fling, the Sword Dance (known as the Ghillie Callum in Scots Gaelic), the Blue Bonnets as well as a jig and a reel. The Highland Dance competition is sanctioned by ScotDance USA with a special award going to the most promising beginning dancer.
Highland Dancing is a spectacular combination of strength, precision, movement and music, all while in traditional Scottish costumes. History records that Highland Dancing was originally performed by Scottish warriors to celebrate military victory and as a form of exercise. There are records of “intricate war-dances” being performed to the wailing music of bagpipes” as early as 1285 during the marriage of Scottish King Alexander III. In 1589 it was described as a “Sword Dance and Hieland Danses” during the courtship of Anne of Denmark to Scottish King James VI (1566-1625).
"The tradition of Highland Dancing appeals to men and women that respect the grace and agility it takes to perform these intricate steps while set to traditional bagpipe music…it’s really quite amazing to watch!” observed Dr. Scott Sinclair, Chairman of the St. Louis Scottish Games.
The St. Louis Scottish Games and Cultural Festival is a one-day event on Saturday, May 6, at Schroeder Park in the City of Manchester, MO. The 2023 St. Louis Scottish Game will also feature Scottish clan gatherings, bagpiping, sheepdog demonstrations, as well as Scottish food and entertainment.
About the St. Louis Scottish Games
The St. Louis Scottish Games (SLSG) organization is an official Missouri Nonprofit 501C organization originally co-founded in October 2000 by Dr. James McLaren of Scotland and St. Louis, Missouri. For more information on the St. Louis Scottish Games visit: https://stlouis-scottishgames.com/
