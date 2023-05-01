CSPA Praises CBSA's Use of Retroactive Duties on Unfairly Traded Line Pipe

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the recent announcement by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) issuing retroactive Special Imports Measures Act assessments on Line pipe 2, Catherine Cobden, President & CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) released the following statement:

"The CSPA applauds the Agency's announcement to issue $6.1 million in retroactive duties on Korean Line Pipe. The Agency's decision demonstrates that Canada is vigilant and will take serious action on those dumping into our market at any time.

"The value of this assessment demonstrates both CBSA 's commitment to the enforcement of Canada's trade remedy laws and its willingness to use the breadth of tools at its disposal to address unfair trade practices. By taking this action, CBSA is sending a strong signal to the market that serious consequences will be faced by importers which engage in unfair trade practices.

"Over the past few years, Canada has seen a significant influx of unfairly traded steel entering Canada at incredibly low prices, despite these goods being under anti-dumping orders, and undercutting domestic producers, their communities, and their jobs. While we commend the CBSA on this decision for Korean line pipe, the stakes remain high. CSPA reiterates the urgency to press forward on a number of important normal value reinvestigations before the CBSA as producers across the country feel the strain of unfair trade in their market."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

SOURCE Canadian Steel Producers Association