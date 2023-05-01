REMINDER / GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

LASALLE, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") GDI plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 following the close of markets.

GDI will hold a conference call on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 A.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results. Participants will include Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Lavigne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and David Hinchey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Members of the financial community are invited to access the conference call which will include a question and answer period for financial analysts. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-664-6392

Local: 416-764-8659 (Toronto) or 514-225-6995 (Montreal)

Confirmation Code: 81654032

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2023 by dialing:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541

Local: 416-764-8677 (Toronto)

Confirmation code: 654032#

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.