Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
Washington, D.C., United States of America
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will co-chair the first meeting of the joint Canada-U.S. Energy Transformation Task Force, along with the U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos J. Hochstein.
Closed to media.
4:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Director of the White House's National Economic Council, Lael Brainard.
Closed to media.
