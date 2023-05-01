New Spiritual Book Sheds Light on Human Nature and Promotes Personal Growth

Author Leon Sproule describes the "spirit of humanity" and what readers are, as people and a species

CHATTAROY, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Leon Sproule delves deep into the human psyche in his new book, "The Spirit of Humanity: Finding the Future," a spiritual read following the author's collection of stories and experiences, to help readers see their peers in a positive light and live a better life in peace.

Using his life story, Sproule hopes to share his view on the ways to live in harmony and peace. He believes humans can grow in understanding and become responsible, decent individuals who share and care about people on the planet.

"'The Spirit of Humanity' is about who we are as a people and a species," Sproule said. "Humanity is at a time of change, when we can grow, or, in contrast, continue the descent into greed and destruction as we are now."

Additionally, Sproule shares his passion for his claim that the world is in an environmental crisis that threatens human existence. Instead of allowing world leaders to profit from destruction, he encourages his readers to unite and work to alleviate the environmental damage that profit-takers have unleashed.

"I believe humans are created to nurture world peace and harmony," Sproule said. "At the end of the day, the earth is what we all have in common, and it's crucial to preserve it, not destroy it for the benefit of our wallets."

About the author

Leon Sproule has experience in many fields and has volunteered for many causes. By using his spiritual powers, he's solved engineering problems and furthered his spiritual growth. His wideranging experience gives him a perspective shared by few others. While rebuilding a generator at Guri Dam in Venezuela in 1973, he fell in love with South America. Since then, he's taken multiple trips to Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru. He greatly admires the natives who have mastered living in harmony with nature in a wide range of environments. Now retired, he devotes his time to healing and focusing on spiritual work. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848858-the-spirit-of-humanity

