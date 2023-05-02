Joseph Collins, Jr. Exemplifies the American Dream as CEO of Urban TV Network Corp.
I am living proof that anything is possible if you just believe in yourself. No matter what background you come from or how tough things may seem, don't ever give up on your dreams.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban TV Network Corp. (URBT) CEO Joseph Collins, Jr. is living proof that dreams really do come true. The self-made media executive is taking the entertainment industry to new heights. He is inspiring others to reach for their dreams with his All-American Story.
Collins story is one of resilience and dedication - proving that with hard work and passion anything is possible. His inspiring journey serves as an example that no matter where you come from or what your background may be, you have the power within you to reach your goals.
“Growing up in South Central Los Angeles, I was surrounded by limited opportunities for success," said Urban TV Network Corp. CEO Joseph Collins, Jr. "I wanted to create something that could provide opportunity for others like me - people who had big dreams but lacked access to resources and networks that could help bring those dreams to life."
As a young child Collins never had toys of his own. His family was so poor he would borrow toys from the “Borrow-A-Toy Program” at Manchester Avenue Park in Los Angeles, California. In this program children were allowed to play with a toy for a week, and then bring the toy back. Collins’ always wanted to have his own toys, and he wanted his community to have their own toys. This experience shaped Collins’ drive to create wealth for his community.
“I said to myself then that someone has to be the catalyst for something different in our community,” Collins stated. “I was determined to not only create wealth, but to create a blueprint for others in my community on how to create wealth.”
Joseph's determination paid off when he became CEO of Urban Television Network Corp., a company with a mission of providing diverse programming that reflects the unique stories of our country's underrepresented communities.
Under Collins' leadership, Urban TV Network Corp. has created a new lane for itself in the urban entertainment media space and continues to expand its reach every day. His success story is an inspiration for many young people looking for guidance on how to pursue their dreams and make them a reality.
"I am living proof that anything is possible if you just believe in yourself," said Collins. "No matter what background you come from or how tough things may seem, don't ever give up on your dreams."
Urban TV Network strives to provide opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and creatives. From workshops and seminars to mentorship programs. URBT offers many opportunities for young people looking to break into the business.
"I believe everyone should be given resources that can help them reach their own version of success. My goal has always been to provide opportunities for those who may not otherwise have access," said Collins. "I am humbled by all of the support I've received throughout my career, and I look forward to continuing my journey while helping others along the way."
The company is currently raising $2.5 billion to fund a major media acquisition. The company plans to purchase several popular television networks to expand Urban TV Network's global reach while creating an unparalleled entertainment experience for viewers. With this acquisition, URBT will become one of the leading providers of digital media entertainment services.
“It has been a long hard journey to get here," said Collins. "If successful this monumental acquisition will allow Urban TV Network to establish our company as an entertainment powerhouse, increase our market share, create jobs and provide our shareholders with a significant return on their investment.”
Joseph Collins, Jr. Exemplifies the American Dream as CEO of Urban TV Network Corp. Visit https://www.URBT.com today to be a part of this exciting new chapter in the life of the company.
