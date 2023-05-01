Justin Hayward winner of the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show

Two biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy. Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality, aesthetics and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp.

Contest judging took place in person and online. Game and Fish received 64 entries from 23 states, including 26 entries from Wyoming artists. Roughly a third of the entries were from first-time entrants. Watch a slideshow of all entries.

Hayward’s original piece joins a collection of previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters. All other entries, including placed work, are available for sale until June 1. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission receives 40 percent of the sale to support projects for fish and wildlife. If interested in purchasing any of the artwork, call 307-777-4570, stop by the Game and Fish Gift Shop in the Headquarters building or purchase online.

The subject for the 2025 show will be the western tanager.