Composer-Guitarist-Filmmaker Apostolos Paraskevas New J. S. Bach recording, ‘The Romantic Bach’

Composer Apostolos Paraskevas gives us a new surprise recording, not with his original compositions but with the music of J. S. Bach.

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Someone may ask, do we need another Bach recording? Well, why not? Especially if that comes from a contemporary composer-performer with a lifetime of creativity and innovation. Composer Apostolos Paraskevas gives us a new surprise recording, not with his original compositions but with the music of J. S. Bach, his long stand love affair. The Romantic Bach is his second audio and video recording after he cured himself of focal dystonia in 2013, a neurological condition that kept him from performing for four whole years; Phoenix was the previous one released in 2018. This time, his approach and interpretation testify to the tenderness and romanticism of the baroque composer.

A musician/filmmaker, and Berklee College of Music professor, Dr. Paraskevas recorded (on a Hermann Hauser 1957, guitar-another good reason to pay attention to this recording) four prodigious baroque works by Johann Sebastian Bach, originally for cello, harpsichord, lute, and violin, and transcribed for the classical guitar. These works are Suite for Cello/Lute, BWV 1011/995, Suite No 1 for Cello, BWV 1007, Partita No 2 for Violin, BWV 1004-Ciaccona, Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro for Lute or Harpsichord BWV 998. The video premieres on the YouTube channel on May 14th, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EST (New York), and the recording is available on iTunes, Spotify, and other digital platforms.

Apostolos Paraskevas describes the recording in his own words: "Is there a right way to play Bach? Many of my colleagues will immediately say yes, indicating numerous ways to play his music incorrectly. The question and various answers have puzzled me since my young adolescent years. If everyone interprets Bach or any other composer constantly the ‘right’ way, then every performance will be very similar. How boring, no? As a contemporary composer, I want my works to be affected in various ways by the hands of the musicians who choose to perform them. I am pleasantly surprised (not always, I do admit it) by the liberties and decisions musicians make with my music when they make it ‘their own.’ Was not J. S. Bach a romantic composer? Just because the Romantic era historically arrived much later? I cannot think of a more romantic composer than him. His devotion to God was always present in his music, but this man's passion, love, and affection for his two wives (one at a time), his children, and the music art are evident in his affectionate compositions. My artistic integrity directed me and allowed me to bring out his music's romantic, passionate, and loving aspect. Once, Andres Segovia said that one should wait till sixty years of age to perform the ‘Ciaccona’ by J. S. Bach. But life's too short to deprive yourself of such enjoyment and pure beauty. Play it in ways that please you, have fun with it, record it, forget it, re-learn it, and re-record it until you satisfy the need and right to change your mind at times and immerse in the ecstasy of Bach’s music; I recorded Bach’s music several times before; and every time was within the concept of We are bound to do our best at the specific time, a comment Aaron Copland shared with my composition teacher Theodore Antoniou, who passed it to me and guided my professional life."

Apostolos Paraskevas is a composer-guitarist and an award-winning film director and producer. He has received multiple international awards for his compositions and was nominated for a Grammy Award. He has made over a dozen recordings of his music. His orchestral music has been performed around the world in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Athens Hall, Weill Hall, Jordan Hall, St. Petersburg, and Capella and Glinka Halls/Russia by numerous symphony orchestras, including Albany Symphony, Boston Landmarks, Boston Civic Orchestra, Boston University, Newton Symphony Orchestra, National Festival Orchestra, Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, Odesa National Orchestra-Ukraine, National Greek Orchestra, Cyprus Symphony, Florida International University, Thessaloniki Municipal Orchestra. He is the founder and served for 16 years as the artistic director of the International Guitar Congress Festival of Corfu, Greece. He is a voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys) and a Professor of Music at Berklee College of Music.

