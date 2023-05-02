GlobalMindED Announces the 2023 Inclusive Leader Award Winners
Dinner ceremony to honor winners, June 7th in downtown Denver, CODENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalMindED, an inclusive success network dedicated to closing the equity gap for students, has announced that its Fifth Annual Inclusive Leader Awards will open the GlobalMindED ninth annual conference at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel June 7-9, 2023.
The winners of these awards serve as role models of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) across fifteen major industry sectors. The VIP reception and dinner ceremony highlights the recipients’ professional achievements with the personal, authentic story of their hard-won path to success and generous leadership. Tickets for the Inclusive Awards Dinner are still available.
Referred to as “The Academy Awards of DEI,” the organization’s goal is for these inclusive leaders to become as widely recognized and honored by society as movie stars and athletes. When these diverse leaders are well-known, they will become role models for young, emerging talent. These pioneers create diverse and equitable work cultures, C-suites, and boards that positively impact the nation and the world.
The 2023 Inclusive Leader Award Winners include:
• Early Childhood Education: Miriam Calderon, Chief Policy Officer, ZERO TO THREE
• K-12 Education: Dr. David Miyashiro, Superintendent, Cajon Valley Union School District
• Higher Education: Carrie Billy, President & CEO, American Indian Higher Education Consortium
• Government: Afua Bruce, Founder & Principal, ANB Advisory Group
• Health & Wellness: Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association
• Banking & Finance: Hassan Salem, Head of Commercial Banking, U.S. Bank
• Energy & Sustainability: Mary Nichols, Professor in Residence, UCLA Institute of the Environment
• Space & Aerospace: Greg Robinson, Former Webb Space Telescope Program Director, NASA
• Technology: Michael Campbell, General Manager, EdTech Innovation & Transformation, Intel
• Entrepreneurship: Diego Mariscal, CEO and Chief Disabled Person, 2Gether-International
• Media & Arts: Mario Carrera, President & CEO, CLLARO
• Foundations & Funders: Nasruddin Rupani, Chairman, Rupani Foundation
• Non-Profit: Kimberly Bryant, Founder, Black Girls CODE
• Leadership & Equity: Guillermo Diaz Jr., Founder & CEO, Conectado Inc
• Global Impact: Rosanna Durruthy, VP, Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, LinkedIn
The theme of this year’s conference is Transforming Boundaries: Trust. Connection, Collaboration, and Outcomes. Previous recipients from across the nation will be participating to honor and support
this year’s honorees.
The annual Inclusive Leadership Awards are a signature program of GlobalMindED, a 501c3 dedicated to closing the equity gap by creating a capable, diverse talent pipeline through connections to role models, mentors, internships, and jobs for the least resourced students, returning adults, first-generation college students, and the inclusive leaders who teach, work with, and hire them.
Tickets for the entire conference are still available at 2023 GlobalMindED Conference Tickets.
About GlobalMindED
GlobalMindED is an education/workforce 501c3 committed to closing the equity gap through education, experiences, employment, economic mobility and leadership for first-generation college students, underrepresented students, and job seekers. GlobalMindED improves access and equity from early childhood to late-life employment through improved graduation rates and sustainable careers with promotion pathways through connections to role models, mentors, internships, and jobs. Learn more at www.globalminded.org.
