Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,235 in the last 365 days.

Construction Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 44 in the Badlands

For Immediate Release:  Monday, May 1, 2023

Contact:  Elizabeth Jensen, Project Engineer, 605-394-1639

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, May 8, 2023, a construction project in the Badlands is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 44. The 20 mile project, which runs from the towns of Scenic to Conata, includes spot grading and asphalt resurfacing.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane using lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. No detours will be in effect for this project. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route during construction.

The prime contractor on this $12 million project is Bituminous Paving Inc. of Ortonville, MN.

The overall project completion date is Oct. 13, 2023. Find additional information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/highway-44-scenic-to-conata-pcn-06r3.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Construction Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 44 in the Badlands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more