Construction Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 44 in the Badlands

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, May 8, 2023, a construction project in the Badlands is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 44. The 20 mile project, which runs from the towns of Scenic to Conata, includes spot grading and asphalt resurfacing.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane using lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. No detours will be in effect for this project. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route during construction.

The prime contractor on this $12 million project is Bituminous Paving Inc. of Ortonville, MN.

The overall project completion date is Oct. 13, 2023. Find additional information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/highway-44-scenic-to-conata-pcn-06r3.

